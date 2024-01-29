Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes Position in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 12.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,681,000 after buying an additional 228,678 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 28.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after buying an additional 291,757 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 25.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,117,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,016,000 after buying an additional 228,953 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Vita Coco in the first quarter worth approximately $5,746,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vita Coco by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,524,000 after purchasing an additional 30,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ira Liran sold 13,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $369,407.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 659,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,415,816.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $1,585,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 675,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,851,492.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira Liran sold 13,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $369,407.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 659,940 shares in the company, valued at $17,415,816.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,141,976 shares of company stock worth $114,372,088 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ COCO opened at $20.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.60. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $33.29.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair cut Vita Coco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet cut Vita Coco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Vita Coco from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

