Raymond James Increases Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $950.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $850.00 to $950.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC raised Lam Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $800.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $830.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $778.05.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $839.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $756.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $687.92. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $467.02 and a 12-month high of $900.09. The firm has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.71 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 28.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 30.94%.

In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

