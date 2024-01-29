Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target Cut to $115.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $116.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $116.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Raymond James from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $117.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.63.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $113.22 on Thursday. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $116.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.41 and a 200-day moving average of $105.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,141,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,141,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $799,654.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,840 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,040. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raymond James

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,099,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Raymond James by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,434,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,829,000 after buying an additional 117,155 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,196,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,784,503,000 after buying an additional 772,492 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new position in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Raymond James by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

