Raymond James Raises Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $435.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $372.00 to $435.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ISRG. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $374.76 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $222.65 and a one year high of $384.00. The stock has a market cap of $131.94 billion, a PE ratio of 74.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $334.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.13.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,253 shares of company stock valued at $6,347,230. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

