Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $54,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN stock opened at $940.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $871.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $825.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $958.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $850.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $921.48.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,382 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total value of $2,097,226.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,312,636.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,084 shares of company stock valued at $8,875,245 over the last 90 days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

