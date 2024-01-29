Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Bought by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 2,000.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Regions Financial by 97,697.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,638,604,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,199,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,928,853 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Regions Financial by 296.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 162.1% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,904,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651,390 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at $56,804,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF stock opened at $19.15 on Monday. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

RF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “inline” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $16.50) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.50 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

