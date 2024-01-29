Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 126.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,436 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,756 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 715.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:RF opened at $19.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.89. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

