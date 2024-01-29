RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $232.44.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $213.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.31. RenaissanceRe has a 12 month low of $174.22 and a 12 month high of $227.16.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $1.79. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($9.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 4.89%.

In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total value of $209,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,817,863.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 22.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $930,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 122,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,337,000 after buying an additional 49,475 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,853,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

