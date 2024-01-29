ResMed (NYSE:RMD) PT Raised to $215.00 at Needham & Company LLC

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised ResMed from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut ResMed from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut ResMed from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $196.60.

RMD opened at $190.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.99. ResMed has a 52-week low of $132.24 and a 52-week high of $243.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.03.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ResMed will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 31.74%.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,729. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ResMed by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,388,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,395,803,000 after purchasing an additional 99,617 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $725,598,000 after purchasing an additional 96,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ResMed by 102.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,547 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 7.9% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,508,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $329,501,000 after purchasing an additional 110,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $244,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

