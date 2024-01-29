Retirement Income Solutions Inc Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,188 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 80.9% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 37,037 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,111,000 after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.4% in the third quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,157,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $610.31 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $189.50 and a 1 year high of $628.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 80.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $509.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.85.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. UBS Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

