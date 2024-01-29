Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,167 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $15,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

Insider Transactions at Selective Insurance Group

In other news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 20,906 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $2,132,621.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,713.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $105.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.54. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $108.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.93.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 7.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 26.92%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

Featured Articles

