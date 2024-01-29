Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $15.30 Million Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 550,206 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,794 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $15,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,996,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,536,000 after buying an additional 170,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,655,000 after acquiring an additional 228,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,937,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,502,000 after acquiring an additional 941,244 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,784,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,994,000 after acquiring an additional 35,024 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,717,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,588,000 after acquiring an additional 39,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $38.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.42. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $44.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

In other news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $180,394.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $180,394.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $675,728.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,072.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,017 shares of company stock worth $934,302. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.27.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

