Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 183 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $17,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 110.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $28,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $142.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.89 and its 200 day moving average is $144.20. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $181.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

