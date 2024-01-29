Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Barclays

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RVTY. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Revvity in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Revvity from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Revvity in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Revvity from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Revvity from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revvity currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.10.

Get Revvity alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Revvity

Revvity Stock Up 1.2 %

RVTY opened at $110.00 on Thursday. Revvity has a fifty-two week low of $79.50 and a fifty-two week high of $145.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Revvity had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $670.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Revvity will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.71%.

Institutional Trading of Revvity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVTY. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Revvity during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,301,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Revvity during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,472,000. 2Xideas AG bought a new stake in Revvity during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,968,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Revvity during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,548,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revvity during the 3rd quarter worth about $522,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Revvity

(Get Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.