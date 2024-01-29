RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RIV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 11.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $563,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 61.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 34,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RIV opened at $11.32 on Monday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1289 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

