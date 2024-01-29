Robert W. Baird Cuts Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target to $42.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Mobileye Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.10.

NASDAQ MBLY opened at $28.38 on Friday. Mobileye Global has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of -709.32, a P/E/G ratio of 79.81 and a beta of -0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.66 and its 200 day moving average is $37.81.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill acquired 27,819 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,093.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mobileye Global by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Mobileye Global by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,392,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,042,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mobileye Global by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Mobileye Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,956,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,109,000 after buying an additional 38,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth about $1,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

