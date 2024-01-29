Robert W. Baird Raises TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to $155.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TEL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TEL

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $144.48 on Thursday. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $146.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.37 and a 200-day moving average of $131.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,503,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,873,731,000 after buying an additional 376,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,851,648,000 after buying an additional 2,309,835 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $757,938,000 after buying an additional 92,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $584,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.