Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 53.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,145,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,013,000,000 after buying an additional 162,391 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,605,000 after buying an additional 768,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,518,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,488,671,000 after buying an additional 90,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after buying an additional 457,383 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.31.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $303.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.19 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $294.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.57.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at $721,277.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,353,813.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,346 shares of company stock worth $2,878,915 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

