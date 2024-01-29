Rovin Capital UT ADV Purchases 188 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,913 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.6% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,103,464,000 after purchasing an additional 17,604,799 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 154.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,295,770 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,729,270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,157,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $192.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.39. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $141.32 and a one year high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.34.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

