Royal Bank of Canada Increases International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $200.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $179.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IBM. Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a hold rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.92.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $187.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.36. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $196.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.66% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

