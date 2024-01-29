RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX opened at $90.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.22. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $104.91. The firm has a market cap of $130.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. RTX’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.82.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

