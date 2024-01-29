Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.14.

RYAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ryan Specialty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RYAN

Ryan Specialty Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE RYAN opened at $43.99 on Monday. Ryan Specialty has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.60 and a beta of 0.42.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $501.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.92 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 42.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryan Specialty will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ryan Specialty

In other news, Director David P. Bolger sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $471,656.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,394.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 31.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 42.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,018 shares during the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryan Specialty

(Get Free Report

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.