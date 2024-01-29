Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Stake Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,774 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.08% of Sabre worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 8.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sabre during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabre by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,060,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,143,000 after buying an additional 23,972 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sabre during the third quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Sabre by 8.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 375,345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 27,668 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sabre alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sabre news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $221,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,567,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,943,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $4.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.86. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $7.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.26.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $740.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.52 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SABR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sabre from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabre has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SABR

Sabre Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.