Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 355,745 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $7,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SASR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,999,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 26.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,131,000 after buying an additional 318,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,741,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,156,000 after buying an additional 261,172 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,277,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,812,000 after buying an additional 133,565 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,635,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,482,000 after buying an additional 127,698 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $25.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.96. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $182.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SASR shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

