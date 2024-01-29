SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target Raised to $189.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $156.00 to $189.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAP. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SAP from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $181.50.

Get SAP alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SAP

SAP Price Performance

NYSE SAP opened at $173.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $112.25 and a fifty-two week high of $176.39.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SAP will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SAP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in SAP by 58.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in SAP by 230.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SAP by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,420,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,507,000 after acquiring an additional 966,450 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 19,468.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 482,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,430,000 after acquiring an additional 480,295 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SAP by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,160,000 after acquiring an additional 414,407 shares during the period. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SAP

(Get Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.