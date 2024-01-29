Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,622 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 48.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IWD stock opened at $165.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.98 and its 200 day moving average is $157.65. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $166.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.