Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,083 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in BHP Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,959 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 265,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,087,000 after acquiring an additional 15,039 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $899,000. SouthState Corp grew its position in BHP Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 37,502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period.

BHP Group stock opened at $61.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.08. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $54.28 and a twelve month high of $70.68.

BHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,833.33.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

