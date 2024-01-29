Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,050 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,653 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,274.4% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 114.4% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 36.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HDB opened at $56.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $53.47 and a one year high of $71.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HDB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

