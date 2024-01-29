Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Buys 14,424 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,424 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Ingevity worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Ingevity by 26,850.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Ingevity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ingevity by 936.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingevity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CJS Securities lowered shares of Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ingevity from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Ingevity stock opened at $45.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.88. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $36.66 and a 12-month high of $90.81.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Ingevity had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

