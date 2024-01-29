Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,019 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,708 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $2,870,000. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $6,678,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $9,065,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 180,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 9,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 74.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $10.12 on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The stock has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

