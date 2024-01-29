Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Buys 238 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $861,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $114.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.76.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

