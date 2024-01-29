Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Buys 604 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,861 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CRH by 0.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CRH by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in CRH in the first quarter worth $1,541,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in CRH by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in CRH by 24.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $69.95 on Monday. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $45.79 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.50 and its 200 day moving average is $60.25.

CRH Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRH. StockNews.com cut shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

