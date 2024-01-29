Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,156 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.81.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE CI opened at $297.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $319.92.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.