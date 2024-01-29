Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,463 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,593 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,182,724,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in UBS Group by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,056,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900,050 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at $81,603,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in UBS Group in the second quarter valued at about $56,909,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 62.1% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,140,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Price Performance

UBS Group stock opened at $29.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average of $25.77. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $31.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 52.89% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

