Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,750 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in ENI during the third quarter valued at $635,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ENI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 8.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ENI by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 34,478 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 17,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in ENI by 61.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE E opened at $32.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Eni S.p.A. has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $34.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average of $31.94. The firm has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.03.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.65 billion during the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.4862 dividend. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ENI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

