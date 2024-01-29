Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,634 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,918 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Trex by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in Trex by 11.4% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Trex by 101.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,344,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,165,000 after buying an additional 677,801 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the second quarter valued at $11,300,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 21.7% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 75,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 13,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TREX. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Trex from $79.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Trex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Trex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.89.

Trex Price Performance

Shares of TREX opened at $81.23 on Monday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.41 and its 200-day moving average is $69.57.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Trex had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 34.43%. The firm had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.