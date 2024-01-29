Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 13.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in General Dynamics by 294.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 791.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 51.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.08.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $265.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $267.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.67 and a 200-day moving average of $236.61.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.