Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $660,000 Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 193,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Capital International Inc. CA raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,418.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 101,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 94,357 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 99,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Timothy P. Cofer bought 15,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.06 per share, with a total value of $465,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 400,393 shares in the company, valued at $12,436,206.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Timothy P. Cofer bought 15,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.06 per share, with a total value of $465,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 400,393 shares in the company, valued at $12,436,206.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $497,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,225,220. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of KDP stock opened at $31.98 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $36.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average of $32.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

