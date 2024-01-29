Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $682,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,338,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,306 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,520,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,084,000 after purchasing an additional 401,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,791,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,681,000 after purchasing an additional 563,052 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $75.14 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $102.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.65.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

