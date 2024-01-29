Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $691,000 Stock Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,041 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 33,931.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,253,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after buying an additional 4,241,401 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Barclays by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,972,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,183,000 after buying an additional 2,960,114 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 268.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,822,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after buying an additional 2,785,466 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 326.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,405,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after buying an additional 1,841,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Barclays in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCS opened at $7.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.45.

BCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

