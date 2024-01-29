Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $890,000 Stock Position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Grifols by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Grifols by 106.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Grifols by 2,512.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Grifols by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Grifols by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Grifols Trading Up 5.0 %

GRFS stock opened at $8.01 on Monday. Grifols, S.A. has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GRFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Grifols from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grifols has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

