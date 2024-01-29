Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $912,000 Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 4,497.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Crown Castle
In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on Crown Castle
Crown Castle Stock Down 2.0 %
NYSE CCI opened at $108.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.71. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $153.98. The firm has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
Crown Castle Profile
Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Crown Castle
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Ryanair stock a sudden favorite after Boeing’s drama
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Industrial’s building a base for upward momentum
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Pfizer’s earnings growth trade at a deep discount, suddenly a buy
Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.