Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $939,000 Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,188 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 34,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.6% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,569 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 127,234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,131,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $150.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $157.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 49.84%.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.23.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,790 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

