Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 629.4% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,354,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,094,000 after buying an additional 1,169,217 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,449,000 after purchasing an additional 798,125 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,345,000 after purchasing an additional 529,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,891,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,937,000 after purchasing an additional 398,033 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J stock opened at $137.19 on Monday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $141.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.42.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 21.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

In related news, Director Ralph E. Eberhart sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $454,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,274.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ralph E. Eberhart sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $454,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,754 shares in the company, valued at $3,474,274.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total value of $701,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,418.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,190 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

