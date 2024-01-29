Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of TM opened at $198.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.69. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $132.35 and a 52 week high of $202.00. The stock has a market cap of $268.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $3.20. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $79.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.69 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TM

Toyota Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.