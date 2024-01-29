Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,643 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,608 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $73.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.88 and its 200 day moving average is $71.94. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $93.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

