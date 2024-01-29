Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 442 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 260.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 672.4% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

SU stock opened at $32.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.51. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $35.51.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.393 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get Our Latest Report on SU

About Suncor Energy

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.