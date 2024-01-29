Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 46 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,498.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $236.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $97.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.59%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

