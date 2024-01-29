Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 801 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $187.42 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $196.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.48.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

