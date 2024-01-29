Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Belden by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Belden in the 1st quarter valued at about $961,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Belden by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Belden during the first quarter worth approximately $762,000. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Belden alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Belden

In related news, SVP Leah Tate acquired 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $100,021.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Belden Stock Performance

Belden stock opened at $74.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.18 and a 200-day moving average of $81.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.10. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.54 and a 1 year high of $99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $626.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.00 million. Belden had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 3.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Belden from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.60.

Get Our Latest Report on BDC

Belden Profile

(Free Report)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.